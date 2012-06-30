The Top 11 Cocaine-Using Countries In The World

Photo: YouTube/s3mer

The other day we put together maps of illegal drug use from the U.N.’s World Drug Report 2012, and now we are going through the data to get a better idea of which countries use which drugs most.We made the “Top 12” of marijuana users.



Now here’s list of countries with the highest annual prevalence of cocaine use (as a percentage of the population aged 15 to 64):

1) Isle of Man 3.5%

2) Spain 2.7; Scotland*: 2.7%

4) England*; USA; Italy: 2.2%

7) Australia**: 2.1%

8) Monaco 1.9%

9) Ireland; Uruguay; Saint Kitts and Nevis: 1.7%

*aged 16 to 64

**aged 14+

These 11 countries are far ahead of the field as the next closest country was Bermuda* (1.3%).

Spain, USA, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Italy and Australia also made the list for countries with the highest prevalence of marijuana users.

