The 10 Biggest Gold-Hoarding Countries In The World

Governments around the world are beginning to signal a loss of faith in the U.S. dollar as the international currency. But actions speak louder than words.



Mexico’s central bank spent $4.6 billion buying 93.3 tons of gold in February and March. China was a big buyer of gold in 2010, and is expected to continue buying this year.

In fact, central banks have ended a 20-year trend to become net buyers of gold, according to a report by Central Banking Publications, that surveyed mangers of 39 reserve banks.

Many countries already have established gold portfolios, and some have already started to hint that they intend to buy more.

