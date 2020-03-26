Robots, government-mandated selfies, and military lockdowns — here are some of the innovative and sometimes startling ways in which countries are fighting the coronavirus outbreak

Zoubeir Souissi/ReutersA soldier stands in downtown Tunis on March 24, after Tunisia’s president ordered the army to patrol the streets and enforce a public curfew from 6 pm to 6 am to stop the spread of coronavirus.
- Governments worldwide are taking innovative approaches to slow the spread of the coronavirus – including modifying robots to aid in hospitals.
- Some of those methods, however, are also jarring.
- Some countries, like Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore, are tracking citizens through geo-location services on mobile phones.
- Other countries, like Tunisia, are imposing harsher lockdowns – including a 6 pm to 6 am public curfew enforced by military.
- Here’s a roundup of some of the ways countries are fighting the virus.
Taiwan is rolling out an “electronic fence” strategy that utilises location-tracking services in mobile phones to ensure people who are quarantined stay in their homes.
Chiang Ying-ying/AP PhotoPeople wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they pray at the popular Longshan Temple in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Poland is asking citizens to download a government app called “Home Quarantine,” and respond to the app’s random requests for geo-located selfies when prompted. The police will be alerted if a user fails to comply within 20 minutes.
REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File PhotoA Polish police officer, wearing a protective mask, stands at the border between Germany and Poland on March 23, during coronavirus disease symptoms testing for people returning to Poland.
South Korea has developed “phone booths” where individuals — even those without symptoms — can get tested for coronavirus in seven minutes through a glass wall, allowing for fast, widespread testing.
REUTERS/Kim Kyung-HoonSouth Korean soldiers wearing protective gear walk on a street in front of Daegu’s city hall after the rapid rise in confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 2, 2020.
Singapore is using a surveillance app as well, but uses location services to identify whether or not people have been in close proximity to coronavirus patients.
REUTERS/Edgar SuCommuters wearing masks in precaution of the coronavirus outbreak are pictured in a train during their morning commute in Singapore February 18, 2020.
Singapore also requires all travellers get their temperature taken, along with people entering high trafficked locations like schools and restaurants.
Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty ImagesA man wearing a protective facemask walks past a temperature screening check at Changi International airport in Singapore on February 27, 2020.
Some hospitals in Thailand are using modified “ninja robots” to help with the treatment of coronavirus patients. The wheeled robots can take patients’ temperatures and are equipped with a screen, allowing doctors to video chat with patients and minimise risk of exposure.
Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty ImagesThe creation is called a ‘ninja robot’ because of its black colouring.
Italy, which has surpassed China as the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, is now tightening its lockdown to prohibit “outdoor physical and leisure activities,” such as jogging.
Remo Casili/ReutersA view of the deserted Roman Forum on March 23, after Italy tightens measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Other countries like Tunisia are instituting harsher public curfews. From 6 pm to 6 am each day, police officers and military personnel patrol the streets to ensure no one leaves their homes.
Zoubeir Souissi/ReutersA soldier stands in downtown Tunis on March 24, after Tunisia’s president ordered the army to patrol the streets and enforce lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus.
