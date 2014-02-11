Here Are The Countries That Drink The Most Hard Liquor [MAP]

Whether it’s whiskey, vodka, or soju, people around the world love their liquor. And some countries love liquor more than others.

Global marketing research firm Euromonitor International shared their analysis of the market for hard liquor in 53 countries around the world. This map shows the amount of liquor sold in each country during 2013 per capita, per week:

South Korea handily dominates the list of countries, drinking more than twice as much liquor per capita as any other country. Three predominantly Muslim countries — Egypt, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia — reported zero liquor sales in 2013.

We converted the Euromonitor data from mL to shots, using a standard U.S. 1.5 oz (44 mL) shot glass.

Americans drink about 2.5 shots per week, putting us just out of the top 10 countries.

Here are the 10 countries in Euromonitor’s database who consume the most liquor:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.