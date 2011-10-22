CITI Presents The 10 Countries That Will Dominate World Trade In 2050

Photo: AP Images

Despite a 20% decline during the financial crisis, world trade is set to grow at an average rate of 6.1% every year between 2010 and 2030, and 4.4% between 2030 and 2050.In real terms world trade (i.e. the sum of imports and exports) is set to jump from $37 trillion in 2010 to $287 trillion in 2050, according to a new Citigroup report titled Trade Transformed: The Emerging New Corridors of Trade Power.



Specifically, trade is set to transform with most growth coming from emerging markets. China is projected to overtake the U.S. as the world’s leader in trade as early as 2015.

Developing Asia is expected to become the world’s largest regional trade corridor in the same period. Moreover, intra-EM trade is expected to account for 38% of world trade in 2050. These projections are however contingent on GDP growth, improved productivity, rising incomes and the fewer protectionist measures.

#10 UK Trade in 2050: $6.02 trillion per cent of world trade: 2.1% UK's trade is set to rise from $1.77 trillion in 2015, to $3.2 trillion in 2030 and account fo 2.6% of world trade.

Source: Citigroup #9 Singapore Trade in 2050: $6.8 trillion per cent of world trade: 2.4% Singapore will account for 2.7% of world trade in 2030 and its trade will total $3.2 trillion in 2030

Source: Citigroup #8 Japan Trade in 2050: $7.6 trillion per cent of world trade: 2.7% Japan which at $1.78 trillion accounted for 4.8% of world trade in 2010, is expected to slip in the rankings. By 2030, it will account for only 3.5% of world trade.

Source: Citigroup #7 Hong Kong Trade in 2050: $8.5 trillion per cent of world trade: 2.3% Hong Kong, which didn't make the top 10 list in 2010, is expected to jump to the seventh spot in 2030 with $3.8 trillion in trade.

Source: Citigroup #6 Indonesia Trade in 2050: $8.8 trillion per cent of world trade: 3.1%

Indonesia makes the list for the first time in 2050, driven by trade with China, Japan and the European Union. Source: Citigroup #5 Korea Trade in 2050: $9.7 trillion per cent of world trade: 3.4% At $1.05 trillion Korea accounted for 2.8% of world trade in 2010. By 2030, this figure is set to rise to $4.7 trillion and account for 3.8% of world trade.

Source: Citigroup #4 Germany Trade in 2050: $9.9 trillion per cent of world trade: 3.5% At $2.86 trillion Germany accounted for 7.6% of world trade in 2010. While trade is projected to rise to $5.8 trillion in 2030, it will account for just 4.7% of world trade.

Source: Citigroup #3 USA Trade in 2050: $19.1 trillion per cent of world trade: 6.6% The U.S. which is the current global leader in trade, accounting for a massive 10.7% of world trade, is set to account for only 8.2% of world trade in 2030. The U.S. is expected to lose ground to India and China.

Source: Citigroup #2 India Trade in 2050: $25.7 trillion per cent of world trade: 9% India which doesn't make the top 10 countries by trade in 2010, is set to account for 2.8% of world trade in 2015, and 5.6% in 2030.

Source: Citigroup #1 China Trade in 2050: $52.2 trillion per cent of world trade: 18.2% China, which at $3.6 trillion currently accounts for 9.5% of world trade, will overtake the U.S. in 2015. In 2030, at $21.3 trillion, it will account for 17.4% of world trade.

Source: Citigroup Now here are 10 American states that earn billions from exports to China... These 10 American States Would Get Crushed In A Trade War With China >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.