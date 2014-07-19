Full-Time Employees In Finland Don't Spend Too Many Hours At Work

If you feel like you’re working way too many hours per week, you should consider moving to Finland, France, or Sweden.

Bond Vigilantes released a graph of the actual number of hours worked per full time employee in 2013 in European countries. You can see the chart below.

Full time employees in Finland, France, and Sweden worked less than 1700 hours per year.

Only the full time employees in Greece and Romania worked greater than 2000 hours per week.

The average 9 to 5 job (40 hours per week) is approximately 2080 hours per year, and the average American works around 1,700 hours per year.

Interestingly enough, even though full-time employees in Greece worked the second most amount of hours, Greece has the highest unemployment rate at 27.30%.

The countries with the least amount of hours worked had lower unemployment rates. As of May 2014, Finland was at 10.70%, France was at 10.10%, and Sweden was at 8%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.