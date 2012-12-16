10 Countries Sitting On Enormous Piles Of Gold

Photo: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

In an uncertain global economic environment, central banks have been purchasing gold.Some have argued that euro zone members should use gold as collateral for sovereign debt issuance to keep bond yields low.



The World Gold Council estimates that central banks will have purchased 500 tons of gold in 2012, up from 465 tons last year. And gold prices have also been supported by central bank gold purchases.

Global gold reserves total 31,491 tons as of December 2012. We highlighted the 10 countries with the biggest official gold holdings as reported by the World Gold Council. We also included the per cent of foreign reserves they possess in gold.

Note: CBGA refers to the Central Bank Gold Agreements. The first Agreement (CBGA 1) ran from September 27, 1999 to September 26, 2004. The second Agreement (CBGA 2) ran from September 27, 2004 to September 26, 2009. The third Agreement (CBGA 3) will run for five years from September 2009.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.