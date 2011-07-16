The 15 Countries Buried Under The Most Debt

Photo: AP
Soaring sovereign debt has called into question the existence of the eurozone. Investors however respond differently to each country’s debt burden and deficits.But it isn’t just major European countries that made this list. Island nations like St. Kitts & Nevis have amassed massive public debt.
We’ve ranked the 15 states with the worst debt to GDP ratios, and added CDS prices (where available) to point out what the market thinks of their outlook.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 93
5-Year CDS spread: 1,085.87
Debt outlook: Moody's slashed Portugal's credit rating to junk status saying it expected the country would be unable to meet deficit reduction targets and would need a second bailout. The country's public debt is projected to rise to 86.6% in 2011 and is expected to begin its decline in 2013.
2010 debt ratio estimates provided by CIA and Eurostat. CDS pricing as at July 13 provided by CMA Datavision via Bloomberg.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 83.5
5-Year CDS spread: 105.5
Debt outlook: French debt is expected to peak at 86.9% in 2012. The government has made keeping its AAA credit rating a priority. The government acknowledges the country is reaching a 'danger zone' and President Nicolas Sarkozy aims to cut the public deficit from 7.1% of GDP in 2010, to 5.7% in 2011.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 86.7
5-Year CDS spread: N/A
Debt outlook: Representatives of Fitch and S&P visited the island nation in May to asses the country's debt situation. Sri Lanka currently has a B grade that is five notches below an investment grade and the country is looking to boost its credit rating, ahead of a planned $1 billion sovereign bond auction this year.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 94.2
5-Year CDS spread: N/A
Debt outlook: Sudan's debt situation is unclear now that South Sudan has gained independence. Earlier it was reported that South Sudan would help the north get $38 billion in debt relief as long as it cooperated on border disputes.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 94.2
5-Year CDS spread: 1,064.01
Debt outlook: Moody's downgraded Ireland to junk status, with a negative outlook. The move comes on the belief that with the end of the EU/IMF backed support program, Ireland will need another bailout. Irish prime minister Enda Kenny has said the Moody's problem is not with Ireland but with the way eurozone officials are handling the crisis.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 98.6
5-Year CDS spread: 185.04
Debt outlook: Trying to stave off contagion fears and calm markets, Belgium's caretaker government announced better than expected budget deficit projections of 3.3%, against previous estimates of 3.6%. The country's debt is expected to peak at 98.3% of GDP in 2013.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 102.4
5-Year CDS spread: N/A
Debt outlook: Singapore's low debt-service ratio i.e. ratio of debt service payments (principal + interest) to that of its export earnings, has been attributed to low interest rates.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 119
5-Year CDS spread: 282.61
Debt outlook: As contagion fears grow in the eurozone, the focus has shifted to Italy's public debt which is said to have totaled €1.89 trillion at the end of April. In some positive news, Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has survived a confidence vote on a €40 billion austerity package as Italy looks to avoid becoming the next domino to fall in Europe.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 123.2
5-Year CDS spread: N/A
Debt outlook: Jamaica's debt burden grew between 1996 and 2003 when the island nation's financial sector took a hit and a drought hurt its agricultural production. The country introduced the Jamaica Debt Exchange (JDX) program to restructure its domestic debt. Recent reports suggest that public debt has soared to 140% of GDP.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 123.8
5-Year CDS spread: 239.86
Debt outlook: Iceland's economy is said to be making a strong comeback and CDS on its debt has eased 14% this year on strengthening investor confidence. Ratings agencies maintain their junk status on the country but Fitch upwardly revised its outlook on Iceland's debt to 'stable'.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 144
5-Year CDS spread: 2,350
Debt outlook: Despite passing new austerity measures and being granted a second bailout, a Greek default is reported to be looking more likely. Its public debt is expected to rise in 2012 before easing in 2013. Fitch dropped Greece's credit rating three notches to CCC.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 149
5-Year CDS spread: N/A
Debt outlook: President Mugabe's unchecked spending increased Zimbabwe's debt burden and in 2010, Zimbabwe asked for debt relief as part of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries program. The IMF said the country was in 'debt stress'.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 150.7
5-Year CDS spread: 352.77
Debt outlook: Lebanon's debt has been decreasing but half of its budget revenues go towards interest payments on its immense debt burden according to the IMF. The country's public debt is now at $52.7 billion, meanwhile Fitch affirmed its 'B' rating with a stable outlook citing lower debt levels as one of the reasons.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 196.3
5-Year CDS spread: N/A
Debt outlook: St. Kitts & Nevis announced that it will be restructuring its debt. The two-island nation is looking to get creditor cooperation in restructuring its public debt stock that is said to total about $1 billion. Treasury bills are not going to be a part of the restructuring however.
Debt as per cent of GDP: 225.8
5-Year CDS spread: 90.58
Debt outlook: The Japanese government has been in debt since the housing bubble burst in the 90s and the recent natural and nuclear disaster only added to the country's debt burden. Moody's has put Japanese debt on downgrade watch on concerns of faltering economic growth and government action.
Jim O'Neill has argued that Japanese bond yields are significantly lower that those of troubled Eurozone countries because investors lack faith in eurozone leadership.
