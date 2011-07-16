The 15 Countries Buried Under The Most Debt

Photo: AP

Soaring sovereign debt has called into question the existence of the eurozone. Investors however respond differently to each country’s debt burden and deficits.But it isn’t just major European countries that made this list. Island nations like St. Kitts & Nevis have amassed massive public debt.



We’ve ranked the 15 states with the worst debt to GDP ratios, and added CDS prices (where available) to point out what the market thinks of their outlook.

