10 Countries Hoarding Massive Amounts Of Gold

Photo: Stock Picks Expert

Gold prices spiked after the FOMC announced unlimited quantitative easing.But gold prices have been supported by central bank gold purchases as well.



According to the World Gold Council (WGC), global central banks bought 157.5 tonnes of gold in the second quarter, up 63 per cent quarter-over-quarter and up 137.9 per cent year-over-year.

We put together a list of the countries with the biggest official gold holdings as reported by the WGC. We also included the per cent of their foreign reserves they have in gold.

Note: CBGA refers to the Central Bank Gold Agreements. The first Agreement (CBGA 1) ran from September 27, 1999 to September 26, 2004. The second Agreement (CBGA 2) ran from September 27, 2004 to September 26, 2009. The third Agreement (CBGA 3) will run for five years from September 2009.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.