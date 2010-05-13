15 Countries That Are Making A Fortune On The Surge In Gold

Joe Weisenthal
Once again, gold is going nuts, as every government is printing money, and threatening their stability by spending so much money.

But it’s not bad news for everyone. Governments with big stores of gold are raking in the profits.

Based on the March 2010 report from the World Gold Council we’ve ranked the countries that have the most gold as a percentage of their reserves.

15. Venezuela: 360.8 tonnes / 36.8% of reserves

14. Portugal: 382.5 tonnes / 84.9% of reserves

13. Taiwan: 423.6 tonnes / 4.1% of reserves

12. ECB: 501.4 tonnes / 25.2% of reserves

11. India: 557.7 tonnes / 6.9% of reserves

10. Netherlands: 612.5 tonnes / 53.4% of reserves

9. Russia: 641 tonnes / 5.1% of reserves

8. Japan: 765.2 tonnes / 2.5% of reserves

7. Switzerland: 1040.1 tonnes / 27.1% of reserves

6. China: 1054.1 tonnes / 1.6% of reserves

5. France: 2435.4 tonnes / 65.7% of reserves

4. Italy: 2451.8 tonnes / 64.9% of reserves

3. IMF: 3005.3 tonnes

2. Germany: 3406.8 tonnes / 66.1% of reserves

1. United States: 8133.5 tonnes / 70.4% of reserves

