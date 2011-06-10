National Counterterrorism centre Head to Leave

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The head of the National Counterterrorism centre is resigning after nearly four years on the job, administration officials confirmed today.Michael Leiter will step down in July after the White House releases the latest version of its national counter-terrorism strategy, which Leiter helped write.



NCTC, under Leiter’s tenure, has become an all-source intelligence fusion shop focused on detecting and preventing terrorist attacks inside the U.S. Leiter is well-regarded by members of the intelligence community and by members of Congress, who have not yet been briefed on his departure, National Journal has learned.

Read the rest at the National Journal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.