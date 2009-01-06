Counterfeiters Getting Lazy, But Still Getting Away With It

Counterfeiters are getting lazy. Whereas they used to use sophisticated equipment to make their currency replicas, they’re increasingly just using cheap printers. And they’re getting away with it, according to the Secret Service (via Bruce Schneier).



We’re tempted to draw some broader meaning from all this, with theories like:

With the government likely to print up money in the future, citizens are just getting a headstart before inflation kicks in.

Retailers are desperate to take anything, so they’ll turn a blind eye towards obvious counterfeit

Sadly, the most innocuous answer seems like the most likely

Since we’ve changed the currency so much over the years, nobody knows what bonafide dollars look like anymore.

Theories?

