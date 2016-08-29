Look at all the weird counterfeit tech you can buy in China

China has a reputation of making and selling counterfeit products, including a lot of tech and gadgets.
Dom Esposito of 9to5Mac travelled to Shenzhen in China, where tech products from companies like Apple are often made.
After visiting the Shenzhen electronics market, he shows some of the excellent counterfeit products he found for under 200 yuan — about $30 — in a video.
Check out a few of the things he found:
Dom Esposito/YouTube
The headset's packaging also has a picture of the late Apple CEO, Steve Jobs, which is ridiculous in so many ways.
Dom Esposito/YouTube
Dom Esposito/YouTube
Esposito also found a fake '24-karat gold' external battery made by the fake 'iPhone Gold Co.' in fake 'London.'
Dom Esposito/YouTube
It has plugs for all of your devices, including your old 30-pin iOS devices, regular USB, microUSB, and Lightning. And a mirror.
Dom Esposito/YouTube
But it's actually an external battery in the exact shape and form of an iPhone 6. The home button turns blue to show that the battery is ready to charge when you press it.
Dom Esposito/YouTube
It's made by 'MotoroNa.' The 'boot sound' the caption on the bottom is referring to is also priceless. You need to watch the video to hear it.
Dom Esposito/YouTube
It has a 2.8-inch touch screen and 391 kilobytes of internal storage, which would be enough for about half a second of one song. That lock screen looks a lot like iOS, too.
Dom Esposito/YouTube
The best part about it is the gigantic 16,800-milliampere-hour removable battery, which should give you over a week's worth of battery life. A regular phone's battery is around 2,000 milliampere-hours.
Dom Esposito/YouTube
And then there's the extendable antenna. It's the MotoroNa's pièce de résistance. It's more fully featured than even Samsung's Galaxy Note 5.
Dom Esposito/YouTube
