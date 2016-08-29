Look at all the weird counterfeit tech you can buy in China

China has a reputation of making and selling counterfeit products, including a lot of tech and gadgets.

Dom Esposito of 9to5Mac travelled to Shenzhen in China, where tech products from companies like Apple are often made.

After visiting the Shenzhen electronics market, he shows some of the excellent counterfeit products he found for under 200 yuan — about $30 — in a video.

Check out a few of the things he found:

China is way ahead of the game. They already have accessories for the iPhone 7. Dom Esposito/YouTube The headset's packaging also has a picture of the late Apple CEO, Steve Jobs, which is ridiculous in so many ways. Dom Esposito/YouTube There's an Apple logo, which should settle any doubts about this product's legitimacy. Dom Esposito/YouTube Esposito also found a fake '24-karat gold' external battery made by the fake 'iPhone Gold Co.' in fake 'London.' Dom Esposito/YouTube It has plugs for all of your devices, including your old 30-pin iOS devices, regular USB, microUSB, and Lightning. And a mirror. Dom Esposito/YouTube It would be incomplete without a flashlight. Dom Esposito/YouTube The packaging for this iPhone 6 looks pretty good. Dom Esposito/YouTube And the iPhone inside looks identical to the real deal. Dom Esposito/YouTube But it's actually an external battery in the exact shape and form of an iPhone 6. The home button turns blue to show that the battery is ready to charge when you press it. Dom Esposito/YouTube See? There's a USB port on the bottom to plug in your charging cable. Dom Esposito/YouTube It even has FCC information on the back. Dom Esposito/YouTube Then there's this beauty, which Esposito calls 'the boss phone.' Dom Esposito/YouTube And it's easy to see why. Dom Esposito/YouTube It's made by 'MotoroNa.' The 'boot sound' the caption on the bottom is referring to is also priceless. You need to watch the video to hear it. Dom Esposito/YouTube It has a 2.8-inch touch screen and 391 kilobytes of internal storage, which would be enough for about half a second of one song. That lock screen looks a lot like iOS, too. Dom Esposito/YouTube Esposito highlights the 'nice tornado effect' when swiping through the home screens. You can hold and use this phone like an actual flashlight. Dom Esposito/YouTube The best part about it is the gigantic 16,800-milliampere-hour removable battery, which should give you over a week's worth of battery life. A regular phone's battery is around 2,000 milliampere-hours. Dom Esposito/YouTube And then there's the extendable antenna. It's the MotoroNa's pièce de résistance. It's more fully featured than even Samsung's Galaxy Note 5. Dom Esposito/YouTube Check out the other gadgets Esposito found in Shenzen in his YouTube video, and look out for that MotoroNa boot sound: (video provider='youtube' id='PgAn1XYklFI' size='xlarge' align='center')

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.