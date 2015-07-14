Counter-terrorism police found a machine gun and a sniper rifle in a Sydney home last week

The Nazi -designed German machine gun found in a Sydney home. Source: NSW Police

NSW counter-terrorism police seized a sub-machine gun and other weapons during a search of a suburban Sydney home last Friday.

Detectives from the terrorism investigation squad acted on a tip off, and went to search a run-down, unoccupied home in Homer Street, Earlwood, finding an MP-40 German Schmeisser sub-machine gun, a .222 calibre sniper rifle with scope and a .45 calibre Colt 1911 automatic pistol. The weapons were in green plastic garbage bags in the rear toilet of the home, along with ammunition.

Terrorism Investigation squad commander detective superintendent Darren Bennett, said they were alarmed by the discovery.

“The Schmeisser sub-machine gun in particular is a concern. The Nazi-designed assault weapon is capable of firing up to 550 bullets a minute over a range of about 100 metres,” he said.

“We are fortunate to have found out about the weapons cache and acted quickly to seize them.

DS Bennett said they are now trying to find out who owned the weapons and where they came from.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.