Counter-Narrative Alert: Wynn Opens $2.3 Billion Vegas Resort

Steve Wynn must believe in miracles because he just unveiled a swanky, 2,034-room, $2.3-billion resort in Las Vegas: Encore.



Tourism is weak and the gaming industry is doing terribly there, but Wynn just hired 5,000 workers.

And though Wynn had substantial recent losses in the financial meltdown, he’s actually doing much better than others in his industry.

“[Wynn Resorts] has lost about half of its stock value this year, rival MGM Mirage has lost more than 80 per cent and Las Vegas Sands has dropped more than 90 per cent.”

It seems that Wynn’s game plan is to be as over-the-top as possible–red tiger eye for tabletops and banana fibre for woven wall coverings—while keeping things classy. He’s pulled that formula off at his other hotels, but that was a different time.

Las Vegas Sun:

“Encore has more of everything as well as a lobby atrium bordering the casino, letting in more natural light than either the Wynn or Bellagio — two previous resorts where Wynn attempted to bring the outdoors in. Under the skylight and behind discreetly parted curtains is Encore’s high-limit area, offering generous glimpses of the action — as well as fine art and elaborate silk screens — a few steps from trees, flower beds and passers-by.” [See video of the Encore’s interior here.]

Given all that, Encore’s relatively inexpensive: a standard 700-square-foot suite is going for $159 in January.

One of Wynn’s other properties, the Tower Suites, is the only casino hotel (anywhere) with Mobil’s five-star designation. Wynn’s hoping Encore’s design—he went so far as to consult with experts from Mobil when building the hotel—will help it achieve the same thing, making Encore the largest hotel to do so. (The whole five rating obsession sounds to us like part of the plot of Ocean’s 13, no?)

