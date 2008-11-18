Counter-Narrative Alert: Rare Watch Breaks Record At Auction

Sure, the art, wine, truffle and lobster markets all suck, but not everthing is getting hammered. In Geneva — where they have a thing for fine timepieces — a rare Patek Philippe watch sold for a record price:



Bloomberg: Christie’s International sold a Patek Philippe watch for a record $805,932 in an auction yesterday in Geneva, the day after a Sotheby’s auction of timepieces that failed to meet its low estimate.

A European collector bought the Patek Philippe, made in 1963 for Tiffany & Co., Christie’s said in an e-mailed statement late yesterday. The price was the most paid at auction for a yellow- gold watch. The sale raised a total of 17.9 million Swiss francs ($15 million), exceeding its lower estimate, Christie’s said.

Ok, so it’s not all good news, as the weak Sotheby’s auction confirms. Still.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.