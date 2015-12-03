Council on American-Islamic Relations: 'This certainly is not about the Muslim faith'

Screengrab via CNN A spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations during a press conference on a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has held a press conference to address the mass shooting at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California.

CAIR executive director, Nihad Awad said, “We unequivocally condemn the horrific act that occurred today.”

Muzammil Siddiqi, a Religious Director of the Islamic Society of Orange County urged people to “not implicate Islam or Muslims” at large for the attack.

In the wake of the massacre that has left at least 14 people dead and 17 others injured, one potential suspect has been identified.

Several news outlets, including the Los Angeles Times and The Associated Press, have cited law enforcement officials who say one of three potential suspects is Syed Farook, a man involved in a shootout with police, hours after the violence began.

A man identified as Farook’s brother-in-law, Farhan Khan said, “I have no idea why he would do … something like this. I am in shock myself.”

FBI officials investigating the Inland Regional Center shooting have suggested the incident may be considered an act of domestic terrorism, though no such classification has been made official.

Worries about such threats have simmered in recent weeks, following a November attack conducted by ISIS affiliates in Paris where at least 130 people were killed throughout the French capital.

Since then, US authorities have warned that attacks against American targets in the US were possible.

