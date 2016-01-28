America's colleges raised $40 billion in 2015 -- these 20 schools raised the most

Colleges and universities in the US received a record $40.3 billion in charitable giving in 2015, according to an annual survey by the Council for Aid to Education (CAE).

The historic number is the most given in the nearly 60 years the survey has been conducted.

The top 20 schools by charitable giving also amassed massive wealth in 2015 with about $16 billion in charitable giving.

Take a look below to see all of the schools in the top 20.

20. University of California-Berkeley ($366.12 million)

19. University of Notre Dame ($379.87 million)

18. University of Michigan ($394.31 million)

17. Massachusetts Institute of Technology ($439.40 million)

NyuShutterstockNYU

16. New York University ($439.66 million)

15. Yale University ($440.81 million)

14. University of Chicago ($443.79 million)

13. University of Washington ($447.02 million)

12. Duke University ($472.01 million)

11. University of California-Los Angeles ($473.21 million)

10. University of Pennsylvania ($517.20 million)

9. Northwestern University ($536.83 million)

8. Princeton University ($549.84 million)

7. Columbia University ($552.68 million)

Johns Hopkins UniversityFlickr/callison-burchJohns Hopkins.

6. Johns Hopkins University ($582.68 million)

5. Cornell University ($590.64 million)

4. University of California-San Francisco ($608.58 million)

3. University of Southern California ($653.03 million)

2. Harvard University ($1.05 billion)

1. Stanford University ($1.63 billion)

