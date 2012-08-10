ANN COULTER: Obama's Base Is 'Stupid, Single Women'

Conservative columnist Ann Coulter on Wednesday said that President Barack Obama was campaigning with women’s rights activist Sandra Fluke because his base was “stupid single women.”



At a campaign event in Denver with the former Georgetown University Law School student who Rush Limbaugh called a slut in March, Obama warned that GOP hopeful Mitt Romney’s policies on rights for women were “more suited to the 1950s than the 21st century.”

Romney has said that he would “get rid” of Planned Parenthood and “kill” the Affordable Care Act health law, which provides free contraception for women.

“I think it’s probably a good sign that Obama is so desperate just to get the base Democratic voter — stupid single women — to vote for him,” Coulter told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday. “This is good news that he needs to lock up that part of the Democratic vote.”

“He’s trying to get the stupid single women voter, which is the Democratic Party base,” Coulter repeated. “And I would just say to stupid single women voters, your husband will not be able to pay you child support if Obamacare goes through and Obama is re-elected. You are talking about the total destruction of wealth. It is the end of America as we know it.”

“Great, you will get free contraception; you won’t have to pay a $10 co-pay, but it will be the end of America. Think about that!”

The latest Quinnipiac University/New York Times/CBS News poll found Obama was leading Romney among women in Colorado, 51 per cent to 43 per cent. Among all voters in the state, the president trailed Romney, 50 per cent to 45 per cent.

Watch this video from Fox News’ Hannity, broadcast Aug. 8, 2012.



