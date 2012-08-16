These Former SEALs Are Slamming Obama Over Intelligence Leaks

Photo: OPSEC

The Special Operations OPSEC Education Fund is an organisation comprised of former intelligence personnel.The group just produced a slick 22-minute film slamming Obama over the alleged national security leaks and chastising the president for taking credit for authorizing the raid that killed Osama bin Laden last year.



They reportedly did it with $1 million from anonymous donors.

You can check out the trailer here, as initially reported by Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze site:

Here’s the thing: checking out the group’s website it becomes pretty clear that the organisation is getting political quickly.

501(c)4 organisations can maintain the anonymity of their donors and can produce material with some sort of educational purpose tax-free. They cannot, however, endorse a candidate or make a contribution. That requires a Political Action Committee.

Photo: OPSEC

Raising a quick red flag that OPSEC has intentions they’re not stating: a promotional PowerPoint indicates they’re looking into making a PAC. The site also has all of the hallmarks of a politically oriented organisation. The site registration information is masked by proxies on the WhoIs file. There are immediate requests for contributions, and the background page reads like an Obama hit piece.

The site’s header is “STOP the politicians, President Obama and others, from politically capitalising on US national security operations and secrets!”

The site mentions no politician besides Obama as a target.

The group even goes out of its way to tell The Blaze that they’re “not trying to “swiftboat” anyone,” referring to the 501(c)4 Swiftboat Veterans for Truth group that independently attacked Sen. John Kerry in 2004 over his Naval service in Vietnam.

Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence John Miller told CBS that the documentary is “a mixture of some undeniable facts threaded through some conjecture, some speculation, and some propaganda”

The Obama campaign told Reuters that nobody in OPSEC Education Fund “is in a position to speak with any authority on these issues.”

It remains to be seen what impact this video has on the race, but it’s a new element that show this could get nastier very quickly.

Now check out 25 companies that got funding from the CIA’s investment firm >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.