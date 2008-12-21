Could This Old Thing Be Oprah's $50 Million D.C. Crash Pad?

Yesterday, we alerted you that (stalker-y?) Oprah was looking into buying a pad in D.C. to be closer to the Obamas. It supposedly costs $50 million, which perplexed us. A $50 million house in Georgetown? What? Really? But one of our commenters, Greg, tipped us off to the likely pad.



Not too shabby.

From the house’s Web site:

One of the last remaining private estate home and gardens in Washington, DC., and known as “Evermay” since the 18th century, the estate stands proudly on the heights of Georgetown, on what was originally part of the “Rock of Dumbarton” land tract. Evermay was the creation of Samuel Davidson, noted 18th century Maryland and Georgetown businessman and international maritime merchant, as well as one of nineteen important proprietors of the new City of Washington. Mr. Davidson owned more than 150 acres of land in the heart of the city — land eventually occupied by the White House, Treasury, Old Executive Office Building and Lafayette Park. When meeting with George Washington in 1792 at Suter’s Tavern to decide the location of the capital city, Davidson was one of Georgetown leaders to realise the importance of the watershed and the port of Georgetown for the future expansion and governance of the fledgling nation, but Davidson chose the Evermay location as the site of his own home.

And, it’s not just a nice house. It’s got a backyard, too:

Today Evermay’s grounds and gardens consist of approximately 3.5 acres of property on a hill in Georgetown.

Several trees on the property remain from the time when Samuel Davidson purchased the property. Historians believe that much of the lumber used in building the house came from trees on the property, and the bricks came from Samuel Davidson’s brickyards which supplied bricks used in construction of the White House and other federal buildings.

So, is this on Oprah’s favourite things list? Well, we got a cryptic answer when we emailed the real estate agents Susie Gordon Maguire and Jeanne Livingston from Long & Foster Extraordinary Properties Division: “Evermay is a magnificent property, unique and very private – which could be perfect for someone like Oprah, but at this time she has not been to the property. ” Hmmm, maybe she’ll check it out around, say, January 20?

