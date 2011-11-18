Could This Man Have Saved Europe?

It’s long been known that Tony Blair had longed (and perhaps still longs) to be European Council President.



But in a story up on New Statesman today from Guy Lodge, a lesser-known candidate has been revealed.

Gordon Brown.

Yes, the former British Prime Minister was reportedly approached by Nicolas Sarkozy, with Angela Merkel’s support, and asked to become President of the European Council. He was the one candidate they would support, Lodge writes.

Of course, Brown immediately turned down the job. It was Autumn 2009 and he was still Prime Minister of the UK — he couldn’t quit.

But given Brown’s determination to keep the UK out of the euro, his renowned finance chops (Merkel reportedly loved picking his brain on issues, and Sarkozy even invited him to eurozone meetings for his input), one wonders what Brown, a notorious technocrat, would have done in the position.

Read Lodge’s fascinating article over at The New Statesman >

