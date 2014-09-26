This Is The MINI We've All Been Waiting For

Benjamin Zhang
MINI Superleggera VisionMINI

One of the most tantalising cars at this year’s Paris Auto Show will be the MINI Superleggera Vision.

In an age where cars are growing in size and weight, MINI has decided to move in the opposite direction. The Anglo-German brand teamed with Italian coachbuilders Touring Superleggera to create the sporty Vision concept. Although I haven’t been overly fond of MINI’s current trend of making bigger, bulkier vehicles, new car looks impressive to me.

At this point, the pint-sized two-seat roadster is just a design study. However, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that at least some of the Vision’s features will make it into future MINI production cars. This thing is cool, so let’s hope MINI’s overlords at BMW do the right thing and put the Vision concept into production.

With the newest MINIs not all that mini anymore...

...it's truly refreshing to see MINI churn out a tiny 2-seat roadster. It blends...

...a Mazda MX-5 Miata and...

Even the minimalist interior screams old school sports car.

Overall, the MINI Superleggera Vision's simple and elegant lines offer a fusion of British and Italian design languages.

Check out this shark-like dorsal fin!

This is a British roadster with an Italian accent -- or a 'barchetta' that likes fish and chips.

These tail lights, however, are unmistakably British.

Together, they form the Union Jack.

Among the sea of flashy concepts at this year's Paris Auto Show, this one looks like a winner.

