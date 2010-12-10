Could The Hornets Move To Chicago?

Photo: TheSportsBank.net

Despite the NBA’s desire to keep the Hornets in New Orleans, sagging attendance and decreasing interest in the franchise may make that impossible.If the Hornets are forced to move, Kansas City, Anaheim, San Jose, St. Louis, Las Vegas, and Seattle have been bandied about as possible relocation sites.



But Chicago might be the most sensible location for a prospective owner. Chicago is the third largest market in the USA, and the first two — New York and Los Angeles — have, or will have, two teams. Chicago has already demonstrated an ability to support two baseball teams and even has a temporary basketball home, Allstate Arena, to make the transition easier.

And though the Chicago Bulls might not be thrilled about sharing their town, it might make good business sense to share the United centre with the Hornets just as the Lakers and Clippers share the Staples centre.

The Bulls are currently first in the NBA in attendance and the Hornets are 26th. Chris Paul’s team may not be headed anywhere just yet, but if and when it does, Chicago may be the most logical choice.

