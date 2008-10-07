Could The Financial Crisis CAUSE An Actors Strike?

The latest on the SAG Strike Watch: SAG leaders said Monday that they were confident their membership would vote to authorise a strike, once the national board clears them to do so.



Well, of course they are. What else are they going to say?

Reuters: Screen Actors Guild leaders said on Monday they are confident union members will support authorizing a strike against major Hollywood studios if the issue is put to a vote, despite a faltering U.S. economy.

“No matter how hard times are, you can’t let fear and apprehension prompt you to trade away the future,” said SAG president Alan Rosenberg, who was elected in 2005 on a pledge to get tougher with the studios.

Both he and Doug Allen, the union’s executive director and chief labour negotiator, noted that SAG was founded in 1933, in the midst of the Great Depression, after studios sought to impose a 50 per cent pay cut on Hollywood actors.

Yes, but in that case the union was founded to help actors cope with the Depression not striking and making conditions worse.

However, if the economy deteriorates much further the studios’ final offer might expire and then actors would be even more inclined to strike.

THR: When the AMPTP made what it calls its final offer to SAG on June 30, it came with a caution: The offer would remain on the table unless there’s a drastic change in the economy.

With Wall Street plunging, that day may be here. Since the June 30 offer was made, Disney shares have fallen 9% — and that’s by far the least of the bunch. In that same frame, CBS is off 33%, News Corp. is down 29%, Time Warner is down 24%, and Viacom is off 23%…

If members are asked to give the board strike authorization, the AMPTP is likely to wait until the results of that vote are in. What that means to the industry is that the current stalemate between SAG and the AMPTP is likely to continue for weeks and could extend into November.

But SAG chief negotiator Doug Allen said it would be unfair for the AMPTP to take the final offer off the table — despite its inadequacies by guild standards — and punish the actors for the downturn by offering them less than what directors, writers and fellow thesps in AFTRA received.

“How is it fair for the AMPTP to espouse ‘pattern bargaining’ on the one hand, and to take an offer off the table, which has been made to other unions, on the other hand?” Allen said.

Wait. So now you want the offer on the table? If so, take it! Please!

