Was The EXXON VALDEZ Spill Three Times Bigger Than We Thought?

The Exxon Valdez spill occurred in a era before we had underwater HD live cams and a 24-hour media covering the disaster non-stop. So how much do you trust the spill estimate provided by Exxon?



A marine toxicologist was on NPR earlier this week who insists Exxon lowballed the estimate, like BP, and never got caught (via Kate Sheppard):

RIKI OTT: Right off the bat, day one, uh, when I was in Cordova flying over to Valdez, we heard that there was a low-end estimate of 10.4 million gallons and a high end estimate of 38 million gallons. And the next day it was nudged up to 10.8 million gallons, and the media just captured that number. Already, 10.8 million gallons was horrific. It was the biggest oil spill in our nation’s history. It was big enough for the media.

BROOKE GLADSTONE: Are you saying that the media simply ignored the high end estimate, or Exxon stopped repeating it?

RIKI OTT: Exxon never said it in a press conference. Just when the media started to ask questions, where did that 10.8 million gallons come from, has it been independently verified, Frank Iarossi, the owner of Exxon Shipping, at a press conference said, alcohol may be involved. And I kid you not, I witnessed the entire international media just switch tracks, and that was how we got 10.8 million gallons, rounded up to 11.

Bear in mind Riki Ott has also made some wild claims about the Deepwater Horizon disaster. But after the ridiculous BP estimate shuffle, who would be surprised if the Exxon Valdez was two, three times bigger than reported?

