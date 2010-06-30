Could The Deepwater Horizon Tip Over, Break The Ground, And Release A 3 Billion Barrel Oilpocalypse?

BP has confirmed its 45-ton blowout preventer is tilting sideways up to 15 degrees. Rogue scientists (the ones not working for BP or the government) point to tilting as evidence of a severely weakened well, and warn it could fall and crash the entire rig through the ocean floor.



A massive sinkhole could either shut down the leak or make the disaster much worse. BNET summarized theories on The Oil Drum from optimistic to apocalyptic:

Benign rockslides at nearby canyon walls, coupled with “natural bridge” formation, plug the oil leak. An exposed reservoir opening bleeds 150,000 barrels of oil a day daily until natural hydrostatic pressures from above and below the surface equalise — think two opposing teams in a tug-of-war running out of energy and calling the game a draw — turning off the leak. Weakened sand and salt layers above the reservoir simply collapse, turning a wide area of the outer continental shelf sea floor into an underwater sinkhole that could bleed 2 billion to 3 billion barrels of oil into Gulf waters. In addition, seismic-shock tremors roll in all directions for miles, with an unknown effect on other nearby fields, especially BP’s Thunder Horse (18 miles) field and Shell and BP’s Na Kika complex, located in Mississippi Canyon Block 474 (approximately 15 miles south-southeast of the blowout).

