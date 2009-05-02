Could Randy Jackson Be The Only Judge Left On "American Idol"?

First it was Simon, then Paula, and now Kara DioGuardi says she might be leaving American Idol, too. Could Randy Jackson be the only one left at the judges’ table?

“I’m only here for one season,” Kara DioGuardi told TV Guide Magazine. “That’s what we’ve discussed. So we’ll see what happens. Hopefully they’ll keep me on.”

We, and others, would be happy to see Kara go (she hasn’t added anything to the show, in our opinion), and it even seems like Simon Cowell isn’t that invested in keeping her around.

When asked if she would be back, Simon told TV Guide, “I would imagine so, but the only say I have is about Ryan, Randy and Paula. I’ve always made it clear that I wouldn’t like to do the show without them. So that’s all I’m really concerned about.”

Um, ouch?

But if Simon and Paula leave as well, who’ll be left to sit at the judges’ table with Randy?

