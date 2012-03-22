Condoleezza Rice: Seriously, I Don't Want To Be Vice President

Are you listening Mitt Romney?



Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has often been whispered to be a great candidate for elected office. After all, she has experience as National Security Advisor and as top-level diplomat.

But she doesn’t want to be in elected office and doesn’t know how to make it any clearer.

“I think we should go another direction and find somebody who really wants to be in elected office,” said Rice, “How many ways can I say it? Not me.”

via the Washington Post.

