Could Middle East Mayhem Kill $4 TRILLION In Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets?

The world’s sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) are soaring, with their combined assets reaching almost $4 tn, according to research by Preqin.



The data and research group reports that SWFs’ assets under management grew by 11 per cent in 2010 from $3.59 tn to $3.98 tn.

‘Following global economic stabilisation, many sovereign wealth funds that had delayed plans to diversify their holdings as a result of the economic downturn have now resumed these plans,’ says Sam Meakin, managing editor of the 2011 Preqin Sovereign Wealth Fund Review, in a report from AltAssets.

While the past year has resulted in strong growth, the funds of Middle Eastern and North African countries, including Libya, Lebanon and Bahrain, may be affected by recent chaos in the region.

Source: AltAssets

