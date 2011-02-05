John Kerry Campaigns For...Secretary Of State

When President Obama was first elected, the media buzzed that Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) was on his short list of candidates for Secretary of State. The post went to Hillary Clinton. Sen. Kerry became Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, instead.



Kerry is now waging an unofficial campaign to become the Secretary of State in the second Obama Administration, according to The Boston Globe’s Joan Vennochi. He’s raising his profile and drawing praise in liberal circles for a recent op-ed he wrote for The New York Times. In that piece, he declared that it is time for the US to envision an Egyptian policy beyond Mubarak, days before the President came to the same conclusion.

