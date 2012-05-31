Could Henry Blodget Be an Anti-Semite and Not Know It?

I was shocked to read Henry Blodget’s latest post on Businessinsider, which asks “Why do some people hate the Jews?” He tried to soften the blow of this hurtful question by referring to the ridiculous question recently asked on a British religion exam and the hateful anti-Semitic comments posted on his site. Asking why there are anti-Semites only validates the flawed thinking of the haters. It implies that there is a rational reason for anti-Semitism. By using the word “some” instead of idiotic, bigoted weirdos, he has legitimized the haters as mainstream.



Jewish tradition requires you to answer the question of even the stupid son, so I will attempt to give some reasons why bigoted idiots hate Jews. 1. People often hate people that are different from them. Except for in the land of Israel, Jews have always been a minority wherever they have lived. 2.For most of their history, Jews were only permitted to earn a living as moneylenders and banned from most other professions. Banking has always been a misunderstood, reviled occupation partially because no tangible product is produced. The general public has never understood the vital role that money markets play in the economy. To find proof of that, you need not look any further than the current demonization of Wall Street. 3. There are many Jewish religious traditions, such as wearing a Jewish skullcap called the kippah, that have separated us from our fellow countrymen. The Kippah aroused the same hate as the Muslim burka does now. 4. The Jewish community has remained tight-knit throughout the ages. This has alienated many that have tried to penetrate the group. 5. For much of their existence, Jews have been successful or seen as the aggressor in the case of the Palestinians. It is human nature to root for the underdog. 6. While there have always been occasional Jewish sport heroes like Sandy Koufax, Jewish sports stars are rare. Sports, more than any other form of entertainment, unite communities.

