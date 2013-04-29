Could Facebook End Up Like MySpace?

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Facebook Losing Members In Big Markets (Daily Mail)

People in Facebook’s biggest markets are deleting their accounts. In the last six months, Facebook has lost nearly 9 million monthly visitors in the U.S. and 2 million in the UK. New media specialist Ian Maude says the fall in numbers was due to boredom: “The problem is that, in the U.S. and UK, most people who want to sign up for Facebook have already done it. People like to try something new. Is Facebook going to go the way of MySpace? The risk is relatively small, but that is not to say it isn’t there.” Read >Why Is Facebook Blue? (buffer)

According to The New Yorker, the reason is simple: It’s because Mark Zuckerberg is red-green colorblind. While Facebook’s colour may have been decided on a whim, there are some amazing examples of how colours actually affect our purchasing decisions. After all, the visual sense is the most developed one in most human beings. It’s only natural that 90% of an assessment for trying out a product is made on the basis of colour alone. Read >

Social Media’s Effects On Markets Concern Regulators (New York Times)

Could the global economy hinge on 140 characters? That is the question the financial industry and government regulators are trying to answer after a Twitter hoax last week that claimed President Obama was injured in an explosion at the White House. That report caused the Dow Jones industrial average to drop temporarily by 150 points, erasing $136 billion in market value. Read >

Is “Social Media Expert” A Silly Thing To Call Yourself? (copyblogger)

On one level, of course it is. “Social media expert” is like being an “Internet expert.” It’s too broad, therefore it’s meaningless. There’s a problem with more specific terms, however. Businesses that need help with blogging strategies, content marketing, social networking presence, and real-time PR usually don’t know enough to look for those narrower terms. They look for “social media experts.” You can make social media pundits happy and change your tagline to something more precise. Or you can find customers by calling yourself a social media expert, then educate your clients about what that actually means. Read >

How To Determine What’s Working In Your Social Media Campaign (memeburn)

There are hundreds of tools available that you can use to measure basically everything regarding your social media campaign, but in reality it’s a waste of resources, time, and money if you fail to monitor only selective metrics that matter to you. Here are key metrics: Engagement, Reach, Sentiment, and Number of Shares. Read >

