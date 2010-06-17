Could Every Man, Woman, And Child In America Sue BP?

BP’s new $20 billion escrow account to help clean up the Gulf of Mexico and those hurt by the spill does not count for much. It will hurt BP’s shareholders for a while but does not solve BP’s long-term liability problem.



BP could be sued by a number of Gulf states, the federal government, businesses based in the region, along with individuals affected by the spill. When will the suits stop? For 30 years, tobacco companies faced investigations of their R&D and marketing programs that showed that they knew about the dangers of smoking and kept them secret. BP may not have been so malicious, but the damages from its actions may be as far-reaching.

