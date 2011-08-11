Could Apple Be the World’s Most Valuable Company Without Steve Jobs?

Fanboys are breathless from so much wanking today, paralysed by genital turgidity because Apple briefly surpassed ExxonMobil as the most valued company in the stock market. Right now, Exxon is still number one at 352.9 billion compared to Apple’s 346.74 billion.



But even if Apple’s stock market capitalisation were actually higher than Exxon’s, would it be a more valuable company? The answer is probably no.

