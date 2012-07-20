Cougar Dating Website Bought This Raunchy Billboard On Sunset Boulevard

Photo: Cougar Life Twitter

Cougar Life, a dating website that promises to fulfil Demi-Ashton fantasies, got attention for erecting this billboard on Sunset Boulevard.The demographic? “Mother F***ers.”



Cindy Rocker, head of (we kid you not) “cougar relations” explained to LA Weekly that the Sunset Strip is the epicentre of, well, cougar relations.

Cougar Life is just one of many niche dating websites specializing in sleaze. There’s also Seeking Arrangements, which matches sugar babies and daddies, and Ashley Madison, an adultery dating site that usually pulls billboard stunts.

But perhaps there’s expansion in Cougar Life’s future. An old Tweet from Cougar Life reads, “Hmm… ZOMBIE COUGARS are trending. Should we start a new dating site? TheCougarUndead.com? # ZOMBIECOUGARS“

Check out the sites strange commercials:

This one even has a jingle:

