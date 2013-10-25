This Ad For A 'Cougar' Dating Site Features A Porn Star -- But That's Not Why It Was Banned In Australia

A commercial for a risqué dating site starring a porn star was banned in Australia, a country that seems to love banning ads.

Not surprising, right?

What’s unexpected is that one of the reasons it got banned was because it featured violence between women.

Check out the absurd ad for Cougar Life, which sets up young guys with older women, starring porn star Julie Ann:

That sandwich in the face/throwing off chair combo was too much for the Australian Advertising Standards Board, or maybe it was just the perfect excuse they were looking for to take the trashy ad down:

The majority of the board considered that two scenes in the advertisement depicted a woman committing a violent act against another woman. The majority of the Board considered that in a bar or licensed venue, such aggressive behaviour is not considered humorous or acceptable.

And then there’s the hilarious assertion that the ad is demeaning because it contains:

sexually suggestive material and is offensive in its suggestion that older women can take care of young men better than younger women could.

This isn’t the first time Cougar Life has run into advertising trouble. They got in trouble in the U.S., too, for a graphic billboard that sexualized infant breastfeeding.

The brains behind this creative direction is Noel Biderman, the head of Avid Life and self-appointed “King of Infidelity.”

He is the founder of AshleyMadison.com, an adultery dating service.

