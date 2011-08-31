CouchSurfing Just Closed A $7.6 Million Round Of Funding

CouchSurfing International, an online travel network, has closed a $7.6 million round of series A funding led by Benchmark Capital and Omidyar Network. The company has also announced that it is changing its corporate status from non-profit to benefit corporation. CouchSurfing matches travellers with hosts willing to open their homes and unfold their futons for a few days at a time.



“With its network of more than three million members, CouchSurfing has tapped into a passionate and highly engaged community at the nexus of the social, mobile and local trends,” Matt Cohler, a general partner at Benchmark Capital and board member at CouchSurfing, says in a press release. “We see an enormous opportunity, and couldn’t be more excited to back this team as the market for socially connected travel experiences starts to hit a tipping point.”

CouchSurfing is committed to providing world-besotted travellers with more than a place to catch their 40 winks. Hosts will often provide their guests with a tour of the neighbourhood, share meals with them, and introduce them to friends. “CouchSurfing is much more than a website that helps facilitate overnight accommodations, it is a thriving social community committed to fostering engaging and inspiring cross-cultural experiences,” says Daniel Hoffer, CouchSurfing co-founder and CEO.

Read more at Reuters.

This post originally appeared at Inc. Tech.

