A self-confessed 'couch potato' went paragliding on his sofa and watched TV from the sky

YouTube/Hasan Kaval Hasan Kaval went paragliding from his couch.

A Turkish man went paragliding on his couch, watching TV and eating snacks while soaring over the sea.

Paragliding instructor and “couch potato” Hasan Kaval filmed the stunt for a YouTube video which has now been viewed nearly 500,000 times.

Kaval was not strapped in and is also a professional paraglider, so the stunt should not be recreated at home.

“I wasn’t scared, my friends trusted me. It was fine,” Kaval told the Daily Mail.

Some people have applauded Kaval for his creativity and fearlessness, while others deemed it irresponsible and dangerous.

A paragliding instructor and self-described “couch potato” has combined his two passions by taking his TV and couch to the skies.

Hasan Kaval, 29, from Izmir, Turkey went paragliding above the beautiful scenery of southwest Turkey sitting on his sofa while watching TV.

YouTube/Hasan Kaval Hasan Kaval was not strapped into his couch.

As his video shows, Kaval was not strapped in, and it’s not advisable to try and recreate the stunt yourself.

Kaval had fixed wheels and a parachute to his sofa using a metal frame, and he also attached a footstool, TV, and even a lamp.

YouTube/Hasan Kaval Kaval built the paragliding couch using a metal frame.

The incredible footage shows Kaval soaring above the sea off the coast of Ölüdeniz, and he appears remarkably relaxed, putting on his slippers, eating chips, enjoying a drink, and flicking between channels.

YouTube/Hasan Kaval Kaval puts his slippers on.

“I wasn’t scared, my friends trusted me. It was fine,” Kaval told the Daily Mail.

“I felt so good and relaxed.”

YouTube/Hasan Kaval Kaval is a professional paraglider.

The video of the stunt has now been viewed nearly 500,000 times on YouTube, with mixed responses: Some people have applauded Kaval for his creativity and fearlessness, while others deemed it irresponsible and dangerous.

“This needed a ‘Do not try this at home’ disclaimer badly,” commented one person.

“Why is he not strapped in? Did he have a death wish?” concurred another.

YouTube/Hasan Kaval The stunt was filmed for a YouTube video which has now been viewed nearly 500,000 times.

Others commended the paragliding coach though.

“Good one man! What a sensation it must have been!” one person wrote.

Another added: “This is Epic! So much cooler than being towed behind a boat! You are a legend sir!”

