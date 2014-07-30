Video Startup Coub Raises $US2.5 Million From The Cofounders Of Russia's Facebook

Coub, a startup that lets you edit and remix looped videos up to 10 seconds long (think of them as GIFs with sound) has raised $US2.5 million from Vaizra Investments, a fund headed by the cofounders of Russian Facebook competitor VK.com. TechCrunch reports that the money will be used for Coub’s further expansion outside of its New York office and to continue developing its web and iOS apps.

This brings the company’s total funding to $US3.5 million after an initial investment of $US1 million by Brothers Ventures and Phenomen Ventures last year. In that time, the company’s monthly uniques have grown from 8 million visitors to 50 million.

You can nab source video from YouTube and Vimeo, edit it down to a short clip of your choosing, add an alternate soundtrack, and let it loop away. It works as something akin to animated memes that might illustrate a point or capture a feeling. For example, frustration:

Or just something fun and silly:

You get the idea! If you want to get started making your own, head over to Coub now.

