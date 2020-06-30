Coty surges 15% after agreement to buy 20% of Kim Kardashian West's beauty brand for $200 million

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Kim Kardashian-West speaks at The Girls’ Lounge dinner, giving visibility to women at Advertising Week 2016, at Pier 60 on September 27, 2016 in New York City.

Coty on Monday announced it agreed to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West’s beauty business for $US200 million.

Shares of the company surged as much as 15% on Monday.

Earlier this year, Coty inked another major deal with Kylie Jenner, Kardashian West’s half-sister, acquiring a majority stake in Jenner’s brands for $US600 million.

Shares of Coty skyrocketed as much as 15% Monday to $US4.82 after the company agreed to buy a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West’s beauty business for $US200 million.

Coty will develop the brand’s skincare, haircare, personal care, and nail products, the company said in a statement.

The company said Monday it expects the deal to close in the third quarter of the year. All products will be sold online and through luxury beauty retailers.

Earlier this year, Coty inked another major deal with Kylie Jenner, Kardashian West’s half-sister, acquiring a majority stake in Jenner’s brands for $US600 million.



“The transaction is another step in Coty’s renewed emphasis on its beauty business and ongoing transformation into a more agile, focused company,” the company said in a statement. “Kardashian West is one of the world’s most recognised personalities with 300 million followers across her personal and brand social media channels, as well as being an influential voice among beauty consumers globally,” the company said.

Kardashian West’s husband, Kanye West, also recently won a major deal. On Friday, Gap Inc. announced a 10-year partnership with West and his Yeezy fashion brand.

Coty shares have declined roughly 57% year-to-date.

