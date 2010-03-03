CoTweet Acquired By Email Marketing Firm ExactTarget

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

From Mashable: CoTweet, the Twitter CRM tool used by several massive brands including Best Buy and Ford, has been acquired by ExactTarget, an email marketing firm….While perhaps not a widely known name in the social media space, ExactTarget is a major player in email marketing, generating $114 million in revenue for 2009. The company has also raised a massive $140 in venture capital, most recently securing $75 million this past December.



Continue reading at Mashable»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.