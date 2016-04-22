This Korean cotton candy dessert disintegrates when you pour espresso on it

Piling cotton candy on top of desserts is a food trend currently sweeping Korea, so 30-year-old Minsu Kim decided it was time to bring the craze to Koreatown in Los Angeles.

Just five months old, CottonHi — which serves organic cotton candy atop gourmet-flavored soft serve — is already a viral sensation thanks to its photogenic sundaes that resemble troll hair but taste like a sugar cloud.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

