The big cotton ETN $BAL is getting hammered this morning, down 10%.



Here’s a look at cotton futures, which are diving

Meanwhile, at FT Alphaville, Tracy Alloway passes on a research comment from Sean Corrigan, which states that the up move in cotton has been a 10-sigma event.

Click here for more signs that the soft commodity bubble is popping >

