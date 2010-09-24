The Story Behind The Fashion Of Wall Street 2

Although we’re worried Wall Street 2 will suck, we’re comforted to know that at least the actors will look good.



Ellen Mirojnik, who also styled the actors in the original Wall Street, based each character’s wardrobe “philosophy” on real people from Wall Street, she said in an interview with Clothes On Film.

One actor, probably Josh Brolin, is modelled after an unnamed CEO she calls the best dressed man on Wall Street: “For example, there is a company lead by an impeccably well-dressed man. He requires every trader and anyone representing his firm to be as polished as he is. From personal grooming to the suitings, they are immaculate.”

Who was the inspiration, Jamie Dimon?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.