The Actual Cost Of America's Wars Is $2.7 Trillion Higher Than Congress Will Admit

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have cost the US $3.7 trillion according to research from the Watson Institute at Brown University.This is astoundingly more than the $1 trillion figure named in 2010 by the CBO, which ignored significant portions of current and future military spending.
The academic report looked at interest, Pentagon war appropriations, additions to the Pentagon and Homeland Security budgets, veterans’ medical and disability, social costs to veterans and military families. It also evaluated the human, social and political costs of the war.
Here's the estimated cost of war directly incurred in the past decade -- without future Veterans Costs
More than 35,000 Pakistani civilians have been killed by Al Qaeda, the Taliban, Pakistani Security Forces and US drone strikes
Spending on the wars has created jobs, but not as many as would have been created with other kinds of government spending
And access allowed by the Patriot Act let the FBI acquire tens of thousands of private financial and communications records
