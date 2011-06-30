The Actual Cost Of America's Wars Is $2.7 Trillion Higher Than Congress Will Admit

Photo: wikipedia

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have cost the US $3.7 trillion according to research from the Watson Institute at Brown University.This is astoundingly more than the $1 trillion figure named in 2010 by the CBO, which ignored significant portions of current and future military spending.



The academic report looked at interest, Pentagon war appropriations, additions to the Pentagon and Homeland Security budgets, veterans’ medical and disability, social costs to veterans and military families. It also evaluated the human, social and political costs of the war.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.