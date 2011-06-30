The Actual Cost Of America's Wars Is $2.7 Trillion Higher Than Congress Will Admit

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have cost the US $3.7 trillion according to research from the Watson Institute at Brown University.This is astoundingly more than the $1 trillion figure named in 2010 by the CBO, which ignored significant portions of current and future military spending.

The academic report looked at interest, Pentagon war appropriations, additions to the Pentagon and Homeland Security budgets, veterans’ medical and disability, social costs to veterans and military families. It also evaluated the human, social and political costs of the war.

Pentagon war appropriations are the tip of the iceberg

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

An inventory of everything that was left off the war bill

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

Here's the estimated cost of war directly incurred in the past decade -- without future Veterans Costs

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

Add the Veterans Costs to get that giant number

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

defence spending as a percentage of GDP has increased nearly 2% since the wars began

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

Homeland Security spending is now up to $70 billion per year, but has decreased slightly since 2009

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

And all those costs don't even count the massive human toll

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

Plus there are hundreds of thousands of veterans that have made disability claims

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

Veterans Affairs facilities have treated more than 650,000 troops from Iraq and Afghanistan

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

What about all the civilians abroad that are being affected? 3.2 million Iraqis have been displaced

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

There are 1.8 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan alone, and more than 2.8 million total

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

More than 35,000 Pakistani civilians have been killed by Al Qaeda, the Taliban, Pakistani Security Forces and US drone strikes

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

The DoD is helping these war-torn countries out, to a tune of $67 billion

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

How is all of this affecting US citizens? For one, mortgage payments are going up

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

Spending on the wars has created jobs, but not as many as would have been created with other kinds of government spending

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

And access allowed by the Patriot Act let the FBI acquire tens of thousands of private financial and communications records

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

Has it had an effect on oil supply?

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

And the rising cost of oil acquisition for the US?

Source: Watson Institute at Brown University

