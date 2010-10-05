Twitter CEO Dick Costolo Won't Sell

Bad news for Google: If it was at all interested in buying Twitter, the price just went up.



Twitter’s new CEO Dick Costolo is more interested in taking the company public than selling it, according to Ryan Tate at Gawker.

Tate was the first to report Costolo might be taking over as CEO back in July.

At the time, Tate also reported Costolo sees Twitter as his best opportunity to lead a company into the public markets.

Here’s Tate from July:

It’s lost on few Silicon Valley gossips that Costolo was denied the initial public stock offering he is said to have craved for his content distribution startup FeedBurner; he had to content himself with a private sale to Google for $100 million. With Twitter, at last, the serial startup founder has his shot at taking a company public.

Update: Costolo tells Peter Kafka at All Things D, he’s not interested in selling.

See Also: Why Dick Costolo Is Now CEO Of Twitter: Because Now It’s Time For Twitter To Make A LOT Of Money

