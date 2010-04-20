10 Dormant Volcanoes That Could Blow And Cost The Economy Billions

Gregory White
Pompeii Volcano

Willis Research Network has put together a list of the European and Caribbean volcanoes that could erupt with spectacular results.

Those results wouldn’t be limited to ash and fire, like the current Eyjafjallajökull eruption mostly is, but would hit population centres as well.

Not just people would be under threat from the flow of lava and the density of ash, but residential homes as well.

The value of the payouts insurance companies estimate for those flows is also provided, and some are staggering.

Mt Pelee

Location: Martinique, France

Population Affected: 10,002

Value of residential properties at risk: $0.4 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network via MarketWatch

Hekla

Location: Iceland

Population Affected: 10,024

Value of residential properties at risk: $0.4 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network via MarketWatch

Sete Cidades

Location: Azores, Portugal

Population Affected: 17,889

Value of residential properties at risk: $0.7 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network via MarketWatch

Furnas

Location: Azores, Portugal

Population Affected: 19,862

Value of residential properties at risk: $0.8 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network via MarketWatch

Soufriere Saint Vincent

Location: Saint Vincent, Caribbean

Population Affected: 24,493

Value of residential properties at risk: $1 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network via MarketWatch

Agua de Pau

Location: Azores, Portugal

Population Affected: 34,307

Value of residential properties at risk: $1.4 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network via MarketWatch

Etna

Location: Italy

Population Affected: 70,819

Value of residential properties at risk: $2.8 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network via MarketWatch

La Soufriere

Location: Guadeloupe, France

Population Affected: 94,037

Value of residential properties at risk: $3.8 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network via MarketWatch

Campi Flegrei

Location: Italy

Population Affected: 144,144

Value of residential properties at risk: $7.8 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network via MarketWatch

Vesuvius

Location: Italy

Population Affected: 1,651,950

Value of residential properties at risk: $66.1 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network via MarketWatch

