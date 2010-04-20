10 Dormant Volcanoes That Could Blow And Cost The Economy Billions

Willis Research Network has put together a list of the European and Caribbean volcanoes that could erupt with spectacular results.



Those results wouldn’t be limited to ash and fire, like the current Eyjafjallajökull eruption mostly is, but would hit population centres as well.

Not just people would be under threat from the flow of lava and the density of ash, but residential homes as well.

The value of the payouts insurance companies estimate for those flows is also provided, and some are staggering.

Check out these potentially 10 devastating volcanoes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.