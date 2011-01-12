How Much Do The NCAA's Top 15 Conferences Spend On Athletics?

Adam Fusfeld
SEC Cheerleaders Football College

Photo: AP Images

Surprised by the SEC’s dominance in football again this year? Don’t be.Their schools spend more on sports than any other conference in the country — and football is the most expensive (and lucrative) sport of all.

We looked at numbers submitted to the Department of Education to see how much each major conference athletic program spends each year.

SEC programs are stocked with brand new facilities and beautiful stadiums to lure the best recruits, and even the programs that don’t compete for a national championship, provide the kind of competition that prepares their conference foes for January success.

Amazed by TCU’s continued football success while the Big East and ACC – two conferences that automatically qualify for the BCS – flounder? Once again, don’t be. The Horned Frogs spend more on athletics than half of the ACC and all but four Big East programs (including Notre Dame, which isn’t even a football member). And the average Mountain West Conference program spends just $4 million less than the average Big East squad.

But don’t worry, there are still a few true Goliath-slayers. Remember Northern Iowa’s shocking upset of Kansas last April? Well, take comfort in the fact that Big 12 programs spend 4.5 times more on athletics than the average Missouri Valley Conference program.

15. Missouri Valley Conference – $14.59 million per school

Southern Illinois -- $23.22M

Wichita State -- $16.75M

Illinois State -- $15.92M

Missouri State -- $14.32M

Creighton -- $14.24M

Northern Iowa -- $13.74M

Drake -- $12.37M

Bradley -- $10.74M

Indiana State -- $10.00M

Evansville -- N/A

14. Sun Belt Conference – $15.81 million per school

Denver -- $23.47M

Western Kentucky -- $23.24M

Florida International -- $22.00M

Middle Tennessee State -- $19.10M

North Texas -- $16.64M

Troy -- $15.20M

South Alabama -- $14.95M

Florida Atlantic -- $14.41M

Louisiana--Lafayette -- $12.36M

Arkansas State -- $11.43M

Arkansas--Little Rock -- $8.55M

Louisiana--Monroe -- $8.32M

13. Atlantic 10 Conference – $16.68 million per school

Temple --$28.78M

Massachusetts -- $23.80M

Fordham -- $21.38M

Rhode Island -- $20.15M

Dayton -- $19.75M

Richmond -- $18.26M

George Washington -- $17.61M

Duquesne -- $13.82M

Saint Joseph's -- $13.75M

Xavier -- $13.54M

Saint Louis -- $12.92M

UNC--Charlotte -- $11.38M

La Salle -- $10.91M

Saint Bonaventure -- $7.44M

12. Colonial Athletic Association – $19.55 million per school

Delaware -- $31.84M

James Madison -- $28.99M

Old Dominion -- $23.35M

Northeastern -- $22.34

Hofstra -- $19.49M

Towson -- $18.68M

College of William and Mary -- $17.56M

Drexel -- $15.89M

Georgia State -- $15.83M

Virginia Commonwealth -- $15.62M

George Mason -- $15.57M

UNC--Wilmington -- $9.48M

11. Mid-American Conference – $21.00 million per school

Miami (OH) -- $25.58M

Central Michigan -- $24.44M

Akron -- $22.99M

Buffalo -- $22.90M

Ohio -- $22.58M

Western Michigan -- $20.21M

Toledo -- $20.04M

Eastern Michigan -- $19.51M

Kent State -- $19.45M

Ball State -- $18.77M

Northern Illinois -- $18.45M

Bowling Green State -- $17.04M

10. Western Athletic Conference – $21.59 million per school

Hawaii -- $29.4M

Fresno State -- $25.22M

Boise State -- $25.09M

New Mexico State -- $23.71M

Nevada -- $21.59M

San Jose State -- $20.61M

Utah State -- $19.23M

Idaho -- $15.04M

Louisiana Tech -- $14.43M

9. Ivy League – $21.86 million per school

Yale -- $35.84M

Pennsylvania -- $30.38M

Princeton -- $19.48M

Columbia -- $19.28M

Dartmouth -- $18.52M

Cornell -- $18.38M

Harvard -- $17.85M

Brown -- $15.17M

8. Conference USA – $28.03 million per school

Memphis -- $36.95M

SMU -- $36.03M

Central Florida -- $35.63M

Houston -- $31.56M

Rice -- $29.43M

East Carolina -- $29.29M

Tulsa -- $26.29

Alabama Birmingham -- $24.31

Texas-El Paso -- $23.26M

Marshall -- $22.95M

Tulane -- $21.31M

Southern Mississippi -- $19.39M

7. Mountain West Conference – $36.50 million per school

UNLV -- $61.24M

TCU -- $52.40M

BYU -- $35.45M

San Diego State -- $32.08M

Utah -- $31.86M

New Mexico -- $30.28M

Wyoming -- $26.98M

Colorado State -- $21.70M

Air Force -- N/A

6. Big East – $40.76 million per school

Notre Dame -- $75.93M

Louisville -- $61.26M

Connecticut -- $58.38M

West Virginia -- $56.61M

Rutgers -- $55.56M

Syracuse -- $49.34M

Pittsburgh -- $49.21M

South Florida -- $39.09M

Cincinnati -- $37.10M

St. John's -- $32.10M

Georgetown -- $29.00M

Villanova -- $27.69M

Marquette -- $22.16M

DePaul -- $20.95M

Seton Hall -- $19.22M

Providence -- $18.53M

5. Atlantic Coast Conference – $57.46 million per school

Florida State -- $75.21M

Virginia -- $70.87M

Duke -- $68.09M

North Carolina -- $67.38M

Boston College -- $63.29M

Clemson -- $56.12M

Maryland -- $52.01M

Miami -- $50.84M

Virginia Tech -- $50.24M

North Carolina State -- $47.18M

Georgia Tech -- $46.98M

Wake Forest -- $41.36M

4. Pacific Athletic Conference – $61.45 million per school

Stanford -- $81.72M

USC -- $75.75M

California-Berkeley -- $69.03M

Oregon -- $65.66M

UCLA -- $61.88M

Washington -- $61.64M

Arizona State -- $57.06M

Arizona -- $55.16M

Oregon State -- $48.71M

Washington State -- $38.05M

3. Big 12 – $62.28 million per school

Texas -- $113.90M

Oklahoma -- $88.54M

Texas A&M -- $69.18M

Nebraska -- $68.45M

Kansas -- $60.19M

Oklahoma State -- $60.16M

Baylor -- $54.14M

Missouri -- $53.17M

Colorado -- $48.47M

Iowa State -- $46.66M

Texas Tech -- $43.18M

Kansas State -- $41.3M

2. Big 10 – $71.59 million per school

Ohio State -- $104.93M

Wisconsin -- $90.12

Michigan -- $82.12M

Penn State -- $80.26M

Iowa -- $74.21M

Minnesota -- $73.6M

Indiana -- $61.75M

Michigan State -- $61.59M

Purdue -- $58.22M

Illinois -- $51.76M

Northwestern -- $48.92M

1. Southeastern Conference – $75.74 million per school

Florida -- $105.24M

LSU -- $102.27M

Tennessee -- $96.67M

Auburn -- $90.89M

Alabama -- $85.30M

South Carolina-- $78.30M

Georgia -- $76.27

Kentucky -- $76.26M

Arkansas -- $71.80M

Vanderbilt -- $45.73M

Ole Miss -- $43.92M

Mississippi State -- $36.27M

Here's how they look side by side ...

A ton of big-name teams spend less than… the Ivy's.

Care to guess where most of that money goes?

