How Much Do The NCAA's Top 15 Conferences Spend On Athletics?

Photo: AP Images
Surprised by the SEC’s dominance in football again this year? Don’t be.Their schools spend more on sports than any other conference in the country — and football is the most expensive (and lucrative) sport of all.
We looked at numbers submitted to the Department of Education to see how much each major conference athletic program spends each year.
Check out the breakdown per school >
SEC programs are stocked with brand new facilities and beautiful stadiums to lure the best recruits, and even the programs that don’t compete for a national championship, provide the kind of competition that prepares their conference foes for January success.
Amazed by TCU’s continued football success while the Big East and ACC – two conferences that automatically qualify for the BCS – flounder? Once again, don’t be. The Horned Frogs spend more on athletics than half of the ACC and all but four Big East programs (including Notre Dame, which isn’t even a football member). And the average Mountain West Conference program spends just $4 million less than the average Big East squad.
But don’t worry, there are still a few true Goliath-slayers. Remember Northern Iowa’s shocking upset of Kansas last April? Well, take comfort in the fact that Big 12 programs spend 4.5 times more on athletics than the average Missouri Valley Conference program.
Southern Illinois -- $23.22M
Wichita State -- $16.75M
Illinois State -- $15.92M
Missouri State -- $14.32M
Creighton -- $14.24M
Northern Iowa -- $13.74M
Drake -- $12.37M
Bradley -- $10.74M
Indiana State -- $10.00M
Evansville -- N/A
Denver -- $23.47M
Western Kentucky -- $23.24M
Florida International -- $22.00M
Middle Tennessee State -- $19.10M
North Texas -- $16.64M
Troy -- $15.20M
South Alabama -- $14.95M
Florida Atlantic -- $14.41M
Louisiana--Lafayette -- $12.36M
Arkansas State -- $11.43M
Arkansas--Little Rock -- $8.55M
Louisiana--Monroe -- $8.32M
Temple --$28.78M
Massachusetts -- $23.80M
Fordham -- $21.38M
Rhode Island -- $20.15M
Dayton -- $19.75M
Richmond -- $18.26M
George Washington -- $17.61M
Duquesne -- $13.82M
Saint Joseph's -- $13.75M
Xavier -- $13.54M
Saint Louis -- $12.92M
UNC--Charlotte -- $11.38M
La Salle -- $10.91M
Saint Bonaventure -- $7.44M
Delaware -- $31.84M
James Madison -- $28.99M
Old Dominion -- $23.35M
Northeastern -- $22.34
Hofstra -- $19.49M
Towson -- $18.68M
College of William and Mary -- $17.56M
Drexel -- $15.89M
Georgia State -- $15.83M
Virginia Commonwealth -- $15.62M
George Mason -- $15.57M
UNC--Wilmington -- $9.48M
Miami (OH) -- $25.58M
Central Michigan -- $24.44M
Akron -- $22.99M
Buffalo -- $22.90M
Ohio -- $22.58M
Western Michigan -- $20.21M
Toledo -- $20.04M
Eastern Michigan -- $19.51M
Kent State -- $19.45M
Ball State -- $18.77M
Northern Illinois -- $18.45M
Bowling Green State -- $17.04M
Hawaii -- $29.4M
Fresno State -- $25.22M
Boise State -- $25.09M
New Mexico State -- $23.71M
Nevada -- $21.59M
San Jose State -- $20.61M
Utah State -- $19.23M
Idaho -- $15.04M
Louisiana Tech -- $14.43M
Yale -- $35.84M
Pennsylvania -- $30.38M
Princeton -- $19.48M
Columbia -- $19.28M
Dartmouth -- $18.52M
Cornell -- $18.38M
Harvard -- $17.85M
Brown -- $15.17M
Memphis -- $36.95M
SMU -- $36.03M
Central Florida -- $35.63M
Houston -- $31.56M
Rice -- $29.43M
East Carolina -- $29.29M
Tulsa -- $26.29
Alabama Birmingham -- $24.31
Texas-El Paso -- $23.26M
Marshall -- $22.95M
Tulane -- $21.31M
Southern Mississippi -- $19.39M
UNLV -- $61.24M
TCU -- $52.40M
BYU -- $35.45M
San Diego State -- $32.08M
Utah -- $31.86M
New Mexico -- $30.28M
Wyoming -- $26.98M
Colorado State -- $21.70M
Air Force -- N/A
Notre Dame -- $75.93M
Louisville -- $61.26M
Connecticut -- $58.38M
West Virginia -- $56.61M
Rutgers -- $55.56M
Syracuse -- $49.34M
Pittsburgh -- $49.21M
South Florida -- $39.09M
Cincinnati -- $37.10M
St. John's -- $32.10M
Georgetown -- $29.00M
Villanova -- $27.69M
Marquette -- $22.16M
DePaul -- $20.95M
Seton Hall -- $19.22M
Providence -- $18.53M
Florida State -- $75.21M
Virginia -- $70.87M
Duke -- $68.09M
North Carolina -- $67.38M
Boston College -- $63.29M
Clemson -- $56.12M
Maryland -- $52.01M
Miami -- $50.84M
Virginia Tech -- $50.24M
North Carolina State -- $47.18M
Georgia Tech -- $46.98M
Wake Forest -- $41.36M
Stanford -- $81.72M
USC -- $75.75M
California-Berkeley -- $69.03M
Oregon -- $65.66M
UCLA -- $61.88M
Washington -- $61.64M
Arizona State -- $57.06M
Arizona -- $55.16M
Oregon State -- $48.71M
Washington State -- $38.05M
Texas -- $113.90M
Oklahoma -- $88.54M
Texas A&M -- $69.18M
Nebraska -- $68.45M
Kansas -- $60.19M
Oklahoma State -- $60.16M
Baylor -- $54.14M
Missouri -- $53.17M
Colorado -- $48.47M
Iowa State -- $46.66M
Texas Tech -- $43.18M
Kansas State -- $41.3M
Ohio State -- $104.93M
Wisconsin -- $90.12
Michigan -- $82.12M
Penn State -- $80.26M
Iowa -- $74.21M
Minnesota -- $73.6M
Indiana -- $61.75M
Michigan State -- $61.59M
Purdue -- $58.22M
Illinois -- $51.76M
Northwestern -- $48.92M
Florida -- $105.24M
LSU -- $102.27M
Tennessee -- $96.67M
Auburn -- $90.89M
Alabama -- $85.30M
South Carolina-- $78.30M
Georgia -- $76.27
Kentucky -- $76.26M
Arkansas -- $71.80M
Vanderbilt -- $45.73M
Ole Miss -- $43.92M
Mississippi State -- $36.27M
