How Much Do The NCAA's Top 15 Conferences Spend On Athletics?

Surprised by the SEC’s dominance in football again this year? Don’t be.Their schools spend more on sports than any other conference in the country — and football is the most expensive (and lucrative) sport of all.



We looked at numbers submitted to the Department of Education to see how much each major conference athletic program spends each year.

SEC programs are stocked with brand new facilities and beautiful stadiums to lure the best recruits, and even the programs that don’t compete for a national championship, provide the kind of competition that prepares their conference foes for January success.

Amazed by TCU’s continued football success while the Big East and ACC – two conferences that automatically qualify for the BCS – flounder? Once again, don’t be. The Horned Frogs spend more on athletics than half of the ACC and all but four Big East programs (including Notre Dame, which isn’t even a football member). And the average Mountain West Conference program spends just $4 million less than the average Big East squad.

But don’t worry, there are still a few true Goliath-slayers. Remember Northern Iowa’s shocking upset of Kansas last April? Well, take comfort in the fact that Big 12 programs spend 4.5 times more on athletics than the average Missouri Valley Conference program.

15. Missouri Valley Conference – $14.59 million per school Southern Illinois -- $23.22M Wichita State -- $16.75M Illinois State -- $15.92M Missouri State -- $14.32M Creighton -- $14.24M Northern Iowa -- $13.74M Drake -- $12.37M Bradley -- $10.74M Indiana State -- $10.00M Evansville -- N/A 14. Sun Belt Conference – $15.81 million per school Denver -- $23.47M Western Kentucky -- $23.24M Florida International -- $22.00M Middle Tennessee State -- $19.10M North Texas -- $16.64M Troy -- $15.20M South Alabama -- $14.95M Florida Atlantic -- $14.41M Louisiana--Lafayette -- $12.36M Arkansas State -- $11.43M Arkansas--Little Rock -- $8.55M Louisiana--Monroe -- $8.32M 13. Atlantic 10 Conference – $16.68 million per school Temple --$28.78M Massachusetts -- $23.80M Fordham -- $21.38M Rhode Island -- $20.15M Dayton -- $19.75M Richmond -- $18.26M George Washington -- $17.61M Duquesne -- $13.82M Saint Joseph's -- $13.75M Xavier -- $13.54M Saint Louis -- $12.92M UNC--Charlotte -- $11.38M La Salle -- $10.91M Saint Bonaventure -- $7.44M 12. Colonial Athletic Association – $19.55 million per school Delaware -- $31.84M James Madison -- $28.99M Old Dominion -- $23.35M Northeastern -- $22.34 Hofstra -- $19.49M Towson -- $18.68M College of William and Mary -- $17.56M Drexel -- $15.89M Georgia State -- $15.83M Virginia Commonwealth -- $15.62M George Mason -- $15.57M UNC--Wilmington -- $9.48M 11. Mid-American Conference – $21.00 million per school Miami (OH) -- $25.58M Central Michigan -- $24.44M Akron -- $22.99M Buffalo -- $22.90M Ohio -- $22.58M Western Michigan -- $20.21M Toledo -- $20.04M Eastern Michigan -- $19.51M Kent State -- $19.45M Ball State -- $18.77M Northern Illinois -- $18.45M Bowling Green State -- $17.04M 10. Western Athletic Conference – $21.59 million per school Hawaii -- $29.4M Fresno State -- $25.22M Boise State -- $25.09M New Mexico State -- $23.71M Nevada -- $21.59M San Jose State -- $20.61M Utah State -- $19.23M Idaho -- $15.04M Louisiana Tech -- $14.43M 9. Ivy League – $21.86 million per school Yale -- $35.84M Pennsylvania -- $30.38M Princeton -- $19.48M Columbia -- $19.28M Dartmouth -- $18.52M Cornell -- $18.38M Harvard -- $17.85M Brown -- $15.17M 8. Conference USA – $28.03 million per school Memphis -- $36.95M SMU -- $36.03M Central Florida -- $35.63M Houston -- $31.56M Rice -- $29.43M East Carolina -- $29.29M Tulsa -- $26.29 Alabama Birmingham -- $24.31 Texas-El Paso -- $23.26M Marshall -- $22.95M Tulane -- $21.31M Southern Mississippi -- $19.39M 7. Mountain West Conference – $36.50 million per school UNLV -- $61.24M TCU -- $52.40M BYU -- $35.45M San Diego State -- $32.08M Utah -- $31.86M New Mexico -- $30.28M Wyoming -- $26.98M Colorado State -- $21.70M Air Force -- N/A 6. Big East – $40.76 million per school Notre Dame -- $75.93M Louisville -- $61.26M Connecticut -- $58.38M West Virginia -- $56.61M Rutgers -- $55.56M Syracuse -- $49.34M Pittsburgh -- $49.21M South Florida -- $39.09M Cincinnati -- $37.10M St. John's -- $32.10M Georgetown -- $29.00M Villanova -- $27.69M Marquette -- $22.16M DePaul -- $20.95M Seton Hall -- $19.22M Providence -- $18.53M 5. Atlantic Coast Conference – $57.46 million per school Florida State -- $75.21M Virginia -- $70.87M Duke -- $68.09M North Carolina -- $67.38M Boston College -- $63.29M Clemson -- $56.12M Maryland -- $52.01M Miami -- $50.84M Virginia Tech -- $50.24M North Carolina State -- $47.18M Georgia Tech -- $46.98M Wake Forest -- $41.36M 4. Pacific Athletic Conference – $61.45 million per school Stanford -- $81.72M USC -- $75.75M California-Berkeley -- $69.03M Oregon -- $65.66M UCLA -- $61.88M Washington -- $61.64M Arizona State -- $57.06M Arizona -- $55.16M Oregon State -- $48.71M Washington State -- $38.05M 3. Big 12 – $62.28 million per school Texas -- $113.90M Oklahoma -- $88.54M Texas A&M -- $69.18M Nebraska -- $68.45M Kansas -- $60.19M Oklahoma State -- $60.16M Baylor -- $54.14M Missouri -- $53.17M Colorado -- $48.47M Iowa State -- $46.66M Texas Tech -- $43.18M Kansas State -- $41.3M 2. Big 10 – $71.59 million per school Ohio State -- $104.93M Wisconsin -- $90.12 Michigan -- $82.12M Penn State -- $80.26M Iowa -- $74.21M Minnesota -- $73.6M Indiana -- $61.75M Michigan State -- $61.59M Purdue -- $58.22M Illinois -- $51.76M Northwestern -- $48.92M 1. Southeastern Conference – $75.74 million per school Florida -- $105.24M LSU -- $102.27M Tennessee -- $96.67M Auburn -- $90.89M Alabama -- $85.30M South Carolina-- $78.30M Georgia -- $76.27 Kentucky -- $76.26M Arkansas -- $71.80M Vanderbilt -- $45.73M Ole Miss -- $43.92M Mississippi State -- $36.27M Here's how they look side by side ... A ton of big-name teams spend less than… the Ivy's.

