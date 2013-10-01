Critics Preferred Farm-Raised Salmon Over Expensive Fish Caught In The Wild

The Washington Postwanted to see if critics preferred wild-caught salmon or Costco’s farm-raised, and the results were surprising.

Wild salmon is generally considered to be the tastier of the two, but critics in a blind taste test preferred the farm-raised.

An executive chef from The Source by Wolfgang Puck prepared premier wild-caught fish, Costco brand, and several other brands for a panel of critics and the farm-raised beat everything, “hands down.”

The overall best-rated salmon was Costco’s farmed Atlantic — the cheapest fish of the 10 tested.

The study comes with a disclaimer.

The farmed Atlantic is packaged in a 4% salt solution and the tasters noted that they liked the saltiness. The solution also makes the meat firmer.

